Bleaching Agents Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Bleaching Agents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bleaching Agents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Chlorine Based
Peroxide Based
Others
Segment by Application
Pulp & Paper
Textile
Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Homecare
Healthcare
Other Applications
By Company
AkzoNobel
Clariant
BASF
Colgate-Palmolive Company
DuPont
Dow Chemicals
Evonik
Novozymes
Merck
S.C.Johnson & Son
Spartan Chemical Company
Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical
The Clorox Company
The Procter & Gamble Company
Unilever
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Christeyns
Arkema
Ashland
Hawkins
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bleaching Agents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bleaching Agents Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chlorine Based
1.2.3 Peroxide Based
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bleaching Agents Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pulp & Paper
1.3.3 Textile
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.6 Homecare
1.3.7 Healthcare
1.3.8 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bleaching Agents Production
2.1 Global Bleaching Agents Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bleaching Agents Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bleaching Agents Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bleaching Agents Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bleaching Agents Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bleaching Agents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bleaching Agents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bleaching Agents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bleaching Agents Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bleaching Agents Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bleaching Agents Sales by Region (2017-202
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/