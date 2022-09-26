Desulfurization Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Desulfurization Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Desulfurization Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Zinc Oxide Desulfurizer
Iron Oxide Desulfurizer
Biogas Desulfurization Agent
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Water and Wastewater
Chemical Process
Others
By Company
AlzChem
Tecnosulfur
Carburo del Cinca
SMS Group
Johoku Chemical
XGchem
Denka Company
Ube Material Industries,Ltd.
Hunan Heaven Materials Development Co.,Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Desulfurization Agent Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Desulfurization Agent Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Zinc Oxide Desulfurizer
1.2.3 Iron Oxide Desulfurizer
1.2.4 Biogas Desulfurization Agent
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Desulfurization Agent Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Water and Wastewater
1.3.4 Chemical Process
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Desulfurization Agent Production
2.1 Global Desulfurization Agent Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Desulfurization Agent Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Desulfurization Agent Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Desulfurization Agent Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Desulfurization Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Desulfurization Agent Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Desulfurization Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Desulfurization Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Desulfurization Agent Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Desulfurization Agent Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Desulfurization Ag
