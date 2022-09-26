Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Thermally Conductive Plastics market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermally Conductive Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Materials
Polyamide
Polycarbonate
Polyphenlene Sulfide
Polybutylene Terephalate
Polyetherimide
Others
Segment by Application
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Healthcare
Aerospace
Others
By Company
BASF
DuPont
Celanese Corporation
Covestro AG(Bayer Materialscience)
Royal DSM
Ensinger
Polyone Corporation
RTP Company
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
Kaneka Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermally Conductive Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Materials
1.2.1 Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Size by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyamide
1.2.3 Polycarbonate
1.2.4 Polyphenlene Sulfide
1.2.5 Polybutylene Terephalate
1.2.6 Polyetherimide
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Aerospace
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Production
2.1 Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermally Conductive Plastics
