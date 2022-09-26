Cellulose Gum Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cellulose Gum market is segmented by Grade and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cellulose Gum market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Grade and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Grade
Food Grade Cellulose Gum
Industrial Grade Cellulose Gum(Crude CMC,Semi-Purified Gum)
Segment by Application
Food
Cosmetics
Personal Care Products
Textile Sizing
Paper Industry
Detergents
Pharmaceuticals
By Company
Ashland Inc.
CP Kelco
Sidley Chemical
Daicel Corporation
The DOW Chemical Company
Akzo Nobel
Nippon Paper Industries
Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku
Chemopharma Chemikalien und Pharmazeutika
Ugur Seluloz Kimya
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
Tragacanth Importing Company(TIC) Gums
Chemcolloids Ltd.
Lamberti S.p.A.
Admix
Akay Organics
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
