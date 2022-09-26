Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Materials
Steel Pipe
Aluminum Pipe
Others
Segment by Application
Drainage & Sewerage Lines
Construction
Automotive
Industrial
Other
By Company
Metal Culverts
Pacific Corrugated Pipe Company
Frankische Rohrwerke
PMA
Flexa
Murrplastik
Adaptaflex
Teaflex
Reiku
Schlemmer
JM Eagle
ADS
Corma
TIJARIA
Bina Plastic
Pars Ethylene Kish Co.
Junxing Pipe
Jain Irrigation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Materials
1.2.1 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Market Size by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steel Pipe
1.2.3 Aluminum Pipe
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Drainage & Sewerage Lines
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Production
2.1 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Corrugated Metal Pipe(CMP) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
