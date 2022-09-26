Concrete Bonding Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Concrete Bonding Adhesives market is segmented by Materials and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Bonding Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Materials and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Materials
Acrylic
Polyurethane
Polyvinyl Acetate
Epoxy
Others
Segment by Application
Onsite Application
Offsite Application
Civil Engineering
By Company
Sika
Chembond Chemicals
RPM International
BASF
H.B. Fuller
Henkel
The Dow Chemcial
Fosroc
KPM Industries
Polyguard Products
Bostik
ENECON
Sakrete
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Concrete Bonding Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Materials
1.2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Adhesives Market Size by Materials, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic
1.2.3 Polyurethane
1.2.4 Polyvinyl Acetate
1.2.5 Epoxy
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Onsite Application
1.3.3 Offsite Application
1.3.4 Civil Engineering
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Concrete Bonding Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Concrete Bonding Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Concrete Bonding Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Concrete Bonding Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Concrete Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Concrete Bonding Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Concrete Bonding Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Concrete Bond
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/