Textile Flame Retardants Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Textile Flame retardants are chemicals are applied to fabrics to inhibit or suppress the combustion process. They interfere with combustion at various stages of the process e.g. during heating, decomposition, ignition of flame spread. Fire is gas phase reaction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Textile Flame Retardants in global, including the following market information:

The global Textile Flame Retardants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Halogenated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Textile Flame Retardants include Albemarle Corp., Israel Chemicals Ltd.(ICL), LANXESS AG, Clariant International Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Archroma, Biotex Malaysia, The Lubrizol Corporation and DyStar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Textile Flame Retardants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Textile Flame Retardants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Textile Flame Retardants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Textile Flame Retardants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Textile Flame Retardants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Textile Flame Retardants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Textile Flame Retardants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Textile Flame Retardants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Textile Flame Retardants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Textile Flame Retardants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Textile Flame Retardants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Textile Flame Retardants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Textile Flame Retardants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Textile Flame Retardants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Textile Flame Retardants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Textile Flame Retardants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Flame Retardants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Textile Flame Retardants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Textile Flame Retardants Companies

