Global UHV GIS Equipment Market 2022-2028" Research Report categorizes the global market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

GIS (GAS insulated SWITCHGEAR) is the English abbreviation of gas insulated fully enclosed combined electrical appliances. GIS consists of circuit breakers, isolating switches, grounding switches, transformers, arresters, busbars, connectors and outgoing terminals, etc. These devices or components are all enclosed in a metal grounded shell, and filled with a certain pressure of SF6 insulating gas inside , so it is also called SF6 fully enclosed combination appliance

The global market for UHV GIS Equipment is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

GIS equipment has been widely used all over the world since it was practical in the 1960s. GIS is not only widely used in the field of high pressure and ultra-high pressure, but also in the field of ultra-high pressure. Compared with conventional open-type substations, GIS has the advantages of compact structure, small footprint, high reliability, flexible configuration, convenient installation, strong safety, strong environmental adaptability, small maintenance workload, and maintenance of its main components. The interval is not less than 20 years.

Market segment by Type, covers

Circuit Breaker Interrupter

Circuit Breaker Operating Mechanism

Basin Insulator

Insulation Pull Rod

Porcelain Tube Sleeve

Composite Pipe Sleeve

Shell

Disconnect Swtich

Grounding Switch

Bus-bar

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Electric Transport

Protection of Power Generation Equipment

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

Asea Brown Boveri

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Group

Siemens Ag

Alstom

Hitachi.,Ltd

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd

TE Connectivity.,Ltd

New Northeast Electric Group Power Capacitor Co.,Ltd

Shandong Taikai Power Switchgear Co., Ltd

Changgao Electric Group Co.,Ltd

China Xd Group Co.,Ltd

PingGao Group Co.,Ltd.

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of UHV GIS Equipment, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global UHV GIS Equipment market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, UHV GIS Equipment market size by region, by core components, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: UHV GIS Equipment sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global UHV GIS Equipment sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by core components, and core components.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global UHV GIS Equipment market size forecast by region, by country, by core components, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Asea Brown Boveri, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Group, Siemens Ag, Alstom, Hitachi.,Ltd, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd, TE Connectivity.,Ltd and New Northeast Electric Group Power Capacitor Co.,Ltd, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

But report customization:

LP INFORMATION provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

