Global UHV GIS Equipment Market 2022-2028 | New Northeast Electric Group Power Capacitor Co.,Ltd. Shandong Taikai Power Switchgear Co., Ltd
The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global .
GIS (GAS insulated SWITCHGEAR) is the English abbreviation of gas insulated fully enclosed combined electrical appliances. GIS consists of circuit breakers, isolating switches, grounding switches, transformers, arresters, busbars, connectors and outgoing terminals, etc. These devices or components are all enclosed in a metal grounded shell, and filled with a certain pressure of SF6 insulating gas inside , so it is also called SF6 fully enclosed combination appliance
The global market for UHV GIS Equipment is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
GIS equipment has been widely used all over the world since it was practical in the 1960s. GIS is not only widely used in the field of high pressure and ultra-high pressure, but also in the field of ultra-high pressure. Compared with conventional open-type substations, GIS has the advantages of compact structure, small footprint, high reliability, flexible configuration, convenient installation, strong safety, strong environmental adaptability, small maintenance workload, and maintenance of its main components. The interval is not less than 20 years.
https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/421454/uhv-gis-equipment-2028
Market segment by Type, covers
Circuit Breaker Interrupter
Circuit Breaker Operating Mechanism
Basin Insulator
Insulation Pull Rod
Porcelain Tube Sleeve
Composite Pipe Sleeve
Shell
Disconnect Swtich
Grounding Switch
Bus-bar
Market segment by Application can be divided into:
Electric Transport
Protection of Power Generation Equipment
Top Manufacturers of this Product include:
Asea Brown Boveri
Toshiba Corporation
Mitsubishi Group
Siemens Ag
Alstom
Hitachi.,Ltd
NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd
TE Connectivity.,Ltd
New Northeast Electric Group Power Capacitor Co.,Ltd
Shandong Taikai Power Switchgear Co., Ltd
Changgao Electric Group Co.,Ltd
China Xd Group Co.,Ltd
PingGao Group Co.,Ltd.
Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
The content of this report includes 14 chapters:
Chapter 1: Scope of UHV GIS Equipment, Research Methodology, etc.
Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global UHV GIS Equipment market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, UHV GIS Equipment market size by region, by core components, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
Chapter 3: UHV GIS Equipment sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022
Chapter 4: Global UHV GIS Equipment sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by core components, and core components.
Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace
Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis
Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers
Chapter 12: Global UHV GIS Equipment market size forecast by region, by country, by core components, and application.
Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Asea Brown Boveri, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Group, Siemens Ag, Alstom, Hitachi.,Ltd, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd, TE Connectivity.,Ltd and New Northeast Electric Group Power Capacitor Co.,Ltd, etc.
Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion
