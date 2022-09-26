Long Carbon Nylon Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
PA12
PA11
PA610
PA612
Others
Segment by Application
Automobile
Mechanical
Electronic Appliances
Military Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Others
By Company
EMS-GRIVORY
Arkema
UBE Corporation
Evonik Industries
Ascend Performance Materials
Toray Industries
DuPont
BASF
Changyu Group
Shandong Dongchen New Technology
Shandong Xianglong New Materials
Shandong Anyon New Material
Wanhua Chemical Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Long Carbon Nylon Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Long Carbon Nylon
1.2 Long Carbon Nylon Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Long Carbon Nylon Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 PA12
1.2.3 PA11
1.2.4 PA610
1.2.5 PA612
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Long Carbon Nylon Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Long Carbon Nylon Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Mechanical
1.3.4 Electronic Appliances
1.3.5 Military Industry
1.3.6 Oil & Gas Industry
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Long Carbon Nylon Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Long Carbon Nylon Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Long Carbon Nylon Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Long Carbon Nylon Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Long Carbon Nylon Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Long Carbon Nylon Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Long Carbon Nylon Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Long Carbon Nylon Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Long Carbon Nylon Production
