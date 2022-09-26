Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Scope and Market Size

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Diameter Less than 10mm

Diameter 10-20mm

Diameter Greater than 20mm

Segment by Application

Roadworks

Bridges and Ports

Building

Others

The report on the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Nycon

Owens Corning

Mateenbar

SFTec Inc

Röchling EN

Armastek

Agni Fiber Boards

Dextra Group

Pultron Composites

MRG Composites

Madewell Products

Sanfield

Schoeck

Hubei Yulong Group

Marshall Composite Technologies

TRIBEN

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nycon

7.1.1 Nycon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nycon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nycon Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nycon Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Products Offered

7.1.5 Nycon Recent Development

7.2 Owens Corning

7.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

7.2.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Products Offered

7.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

7.3 Mateenbar

7.3.1 Mateenbar Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mateenbar Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mateenbar Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mateenbar Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Products Offered

7.3.5 Mateenbar Recent Development

7.4 SFTec Inc

7.4.1 SFTec Inc Corporation Information

7.4.2 SFTec Inc Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SFTec Inc Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SFTec Inc Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Products Offered

7.4.5 SFTec Inc Recent Development

7.5 Röchling EN

7.5.1 Röchling EN Corporation Information

7.5.2 Röchling EN Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Röchling EN Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Röchling EN Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Products Offered

7.5.5 Röchling EN Recent Development

7.6 Armastek

7.6.1 Armastek Corporation Information

7.6.2 Armastek Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Armastek Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Armastek Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Products Offered

7.6.5 Armastek Recent Development

7.7 Agni Fiber Boards

7.7.1 Agni Fiber Boards Corporation Information

7.7.2 Agni Fiber Boards Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Agni Fiber Boards Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Agni Fiber Boards Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Products Offered

7.7.5 Agni Fiber Boards Recent Development

7.8 Dextra Group

7.8.1 Dextra Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dextra Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dextra Group Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dextra Group Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Products Offered

7.8.5 Dextra Group Recent Development

7.9 Pultron Composites

7.9.1 Pultron Composites Corporation Information

7.9.2 Pultron Composites Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Pultron Composites Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Pultron Composites Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Products Offered

7.9.5 Pultron Composites Recent Development

7.10 MRG Composites

7.10.1 MRG Composites Corporation Information

7.10.2 MRG Composites Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 MRG Composites Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 MRG Composites Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Products Offered

7.10.5 MRG Composites Recent Development

7.11 Madewell Products

7.11.1 Madewell Products Corporation Information

7.11.2 Madewell Products Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Madewell Products Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Madewell Products Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Products Offered

7.11.5 Madewell Products Recent Development

7.12 Sanfield

7.12.1 Sanfield Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sanfield Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sanfield Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sanfield Products Offered

7.12.5 Sanfield Recent Development

7.13 Schoeck

7.13.1 Schoeck Corporation Information

7.13.2 Schoeck Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Schoeck Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Schoeck Products Offered

7.13.5 Schoeck Recent Development

7.14 Hubei Yulong Group

7.14.1 Hubei Yulong Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hubei Yulong Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Hubei Yulong Group Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Hubei Yulong Group Products Offered

7.14.5 Hubei Yulong Group Recent Development

7.15 Marshall Composite Technologies

7.15.1 Marshall Composite Technologies Corporation Information

7.15.2 Marshall Composite Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Marshall Composite Technologies Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Marshall Composite Technologies Products Offered

7.15.5 Marshall Composite Technologies Recent Development

7.16 TRIBEN

7.16.1 TRIBEN Corporation Information

7.16.2 TRIBEN Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 TRIBEN Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Rebar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 TRIBEN Products Offered

7.16.5 TRIBEN Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

