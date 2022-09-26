Endoscope Transport System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The endoscope transport system is designed to safely and easily transport endoscopes to the operating room or for reprocessing. The green and red bags clearly indicate the clean and dirty range, while the heavy-duty polypropylene case with lid eliminates the risk of leaks or punctures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Endoscope Transport System in global, including the following market information:

Global Endoscope Transport System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Endoscope Transport System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Endoscope Transport System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Endoscope Transport System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

4 Floors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Endoscope Transport System include Steris, Cantel Medical, Olympus, Meditech Endoscopy, Clinical Choice, MASS Medical Storage, Cygnus Medical, Harloff Manufacturing and Wassenburg Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Endoscope Transport System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Endoscope Transport System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Endoscope Transport System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

4 Floors

6 Floors

8 Floors

Others

Global Endoscope Transport System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Endoscope Transport System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Endoscope Transport System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Endoscope Transport System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Endoscope Transport System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Endoscope Transport System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Endoscope Transport System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Endoscope Transport System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Steris

Cantel Medical

Olympus

Meditech Endoscopy

Clinical Choice

MASS Medical Storage

Cygnus Medical

Harloff Manufacturing

Wassenburg Medical

Creo Medical Group

Optim LLC

Ruhof

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Endoscope Transport System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Endoscope Transport System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Endoscope Transport System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Endoscope Transport System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Endoscope Transport System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Endoscope Transport System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Endoscope Transport System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Endoscope Transport System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Endoscope Transport System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Endoscope Transport System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Endoscope Transport System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Endoscope Transport System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Endoscope Transport System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endoscope Transport System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Endoscope Transport System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endoscope

