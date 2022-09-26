Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System is a comprehensive system for quickly and efficiently examining the small intestine. The patient swallows a tiny camera about the size of a large vitamin pill. The capsule contains lights to illuminate your digestive system, a camera to take images, and an antenna that sends those images to a recorder you wear on your belt.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System in global, including the following market information:
Global Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rotating Magnetic Field Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System include Olympus, Medtronic, CapsoVision, AnX Robotics, Jinshan Science & Technology, IntroMedic, Shenzhen Zifu Pharmaceutical and Hangzhou Hitron Medical Equipment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rotating Magnetic Field
Static Magnetic Field
Global Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Global Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Small Bowel Capsule Endoscopy System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Olympus
Medtronic
CapsoVision
AnX Robotics
Jinshan Science & Technology
IntroMedic
Shenzhen Zifu Pharmaceutical
Hangzhou Hitron Medical Equipment
