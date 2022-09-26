Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The telescopic smoke extraction pen effectively removes smoke from the surgical site, right at the point of its generation, so that the desired electrosurgical tissue effect can be achieved.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil in global, including the following market information:
Global Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1-4 Inches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil include Medtronic, Olympus, Ethicon, Stryker, Prima Medical, Avicenna Surgical, IC Medical, Bio Protech and ConMed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1-4 Inches
4-8 Inches
Others
Global Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Telescopic Smoke Evacuation Pencil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
Olympus
Ethicon
Stryker
Prima Medical
Avicenna Surgical
IC Medical
Bio Protech
ConMed
M?lnlycke
DeRoyal
National Surgical Corporation
Medstar Technology
Benzgum
Hangzhou Valued MedTech
