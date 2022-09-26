Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening in Global, including the following market information:

Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mammography CAD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening include CureMetrix, Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., iCAD Inc., IMS Giotto SpA, Konica Minolta and McKesson Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mammography CAD

MRI CAD

PET/CT CAD

Ultrasound CAD

Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clinics

Hospital

Medical Examination Center

Others

Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CureMetrix, Inc.

FUJIFILM Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

iCAD Inc.

IMS Giotto SpA

Konica Minolta

McKesson Corporation

Merge Healthcare (IBM Corporation)

Neusoft Corporation

Qlarity Imaging, LLC

Siemens Healthineers AG

