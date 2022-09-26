Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening in Global, including the following market information:
Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mammography CAD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening include CureMetrix, Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., iCAD Inc., IMS Giotto SpA, Konica Minolta and McKesson Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mammography CAD
MRI CAD
PET/CT CAD
Ultrasound CAD
Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clinics
Hospital
Medical Examination Center
Others
Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CureMetrix, Inc.
FUJIFILM Corporation
GE Healthcare
Hitachi, Ltd.
Hologic, Inc.
iCAD Inc.
IMS Giotto SpA
Konica Minolta
McKesson Corporation
Merge Healthcare (IBM Corporation)
Neusoft Corporation
Qlarity Imaging, LLC
Siemens Healthineers AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Computer-aided Detection (CAD) for Breast Cancer Screening Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Compani
