Global Aerospace and Defense Industry Guide – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

Global Aerospace & Defense industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The aerospace & defense market consists of (1) the civilian aerospace market and (2) the military aerospace and defense market.

– The civilian aerospace market is comprised of the revenues accrued by manufacturers from all civilian aerospace procurement.

– The military aerospace and defense market is comprised of the sum of the revenues generated from (a) signed deals that remain under contract and (b) new contracts signed within a particular calendar year. This market is segmented to include military aircraft, military vehicles, naval vessels, and systems & ordnance. The military aircraft segment is comprised of aircraft engines, aviation MRO, defense helicopters, and military avionics, rotocraft, satellites, UAVs and others. The military vehicles segment is comprised of armored vehicles and related MRO operations, unmanned ground vehicles, vehicle armor and others. The naval vessels segment is comprised of maritime and border security, naval engines, naval vessels and related MRO operations, submarines and related MRO operations and any other undersea warfare. The systems & ordnance segment is comprised of ammunition, artillery, biometric systems, body armor, communications equipment, cybersecurity, electronic warfare, navigational systems, radars, It and computing systems, simulation systems, missiles and missile defense systems, all ordnance and guns, soldier modernization, communications, vetronics and others.

– All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.

– Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios for the market. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict. Many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed “non-essential”. As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modeled taking forecast impacts on national economics into consideration.

– The global aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $1,023.2bn in 2020, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -4% between 2016 and 2020.

– The civil aerospace segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2020, with total revenues of $395.7bn, equivalent to 38.7% of the market’s overall value.

– The US is the largest market globally, accounting for 41.3% of its total value in 2020. The inauguration of the Trump administration saw defense once again become a top priority.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive Landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Aerospace & Defense

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Aerospace & Defense in Asia-Pacific

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Data

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.4. Market outlook

4.5. Five forces analysis

5 Aerospace & Defense in Europe

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

6 Aerospace & Defense in France

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

7 Aerospace & Defense in Germany

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

7.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

8 Aerospace & Defense in Italy

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Data

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.4. Market outlook

8.5. Five forces analysis

8.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

9 Aerospace & Defense in Japan

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis

9.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

10 Aerospace & Defense in Australia

10.1. M

