Standup Paddleboard Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Standup Paddleboard Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Standup Paddleboard Scope and Market Size

Standup Paddleboard market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Standup Paddleboard market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Standup Paddleboard market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Inflatable SUP Boards

Solid SUP Boards

Segment by Application

Professional Athletes

Amateurs

The report on the Standup Paddleboard market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

SUP ATX

Airhead

BIC Sport

Boardworks

C4 Waterman

Clear Blue Hawaii

Coreban

EXOCET- ORIGINAL

Fanatic

F-one SUP

Hobie

JOBE

JP Australia

Laird StandUp

MB Paddles

Naish Surfing

NRS

O’Neill

Quickblade

Rave Sports Inc

Red Paddle Co

Sea Eagle

SIC Maui

SlingShot

Starboard

Sun Dolphin

Tower Paddle Boards

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Standup Paddleboard consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Standup Paddleboard market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Standup Paddleboard manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Standup Paddleboard with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Standup Paddleboard submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Standup Paddleboard Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Standup Paddleboard Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Standup Paddleboard Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Standup Paddleboard Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Standup Paddleboard Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Standup Paddleboard ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Standup Paddleboard Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Standup Paddleboard Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Standup Paddleboard Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Standup Paddleboard Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Standup Paddleboard Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Standup Paddleboard Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Standup Paddleboard Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Standup Paddleboard Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Standup Paddleboard Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Standup Paddleboard Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Standup Paddleboard Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Standup Paddleboard Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Standup Paddleboard Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SUP ATX

7.1.1 SUP ATX Corporation Information

7.1.2 SUP ATX Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 SUP ATX Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SUP ATX Standup Paddleboard Products Offered

7.1.5 SUP ATX Recent Development

7.2 Airhead

7.2.1 Airhead Corporation Information

7.2.2 Airhead Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Airhead Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Airhead Standup Paddleboard Products Offered

7.2.5 Airhead Recent Development

7.3 BIC Sport

7.3.1 BIC Sport Corporation Information

7.3.2 BIC Sport Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BIC Sport Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BIC Sport Standup Paddleboard Products Offered

7.3.5 BIC Sport Recent Development

7.4 Boardworks

7.4.1 Boardworks Corporation Information

7.4.2 Boardworks Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Boardworks Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Boardworks Standup Paddleboard Products Offered

7.4.5 Boardworks Recent Development

7.5 C4 Waterman

7.5.1 C4 Waterman Corporation Information

7.5.2 C4 Waterman Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 C4 Waterman Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 C4 Waterman Standup Paddleboard Products Offered

7.5.5 C4 Waterman Recent Development

7.6 Clear Blue Hawaii

7.6.1 Clear Blue Hawaii Corporation Information

7.6.2 Clear Blue Hawaii Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Clear Blue Hawaii Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Clear Blue Hawaii Standup Paddleboard Products Offered

7.6.5 Clear Blue Hawaii Recent Development

7.7 Coreban

7.7.1 Coreban Corporation Information

7.7.2 Coreban Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Coreban Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Coreban Standup Paddleboard Products Offered

7.7.5 Coreban Recent Development

7.8 EXOCET- ORIGINAL

7.8.1 EXOCET- ORIGINAL Corporation Information

7.8.2 EXOCET- ORIGINAL Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 EXOCET- ORIGINAL Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 EXOCET- ORIGINAL Standup Paddleboard Products Offered

7.8.5 EXOCET- ORIGINAL Recent Development

7.9 Fanatic

7.9.1 Fanatic Corporation Information

7.9.2 Fanatic Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Fanatic Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Fanatic Standup Paddleboard Products Offered

7.9.5 Fanatic Recent Development

7.10 F-one SUP

7.10.1 F-one SUP Corporation Information

7.10.2 F-one SUP Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 F-one SUP Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 F-one SUP Standup Paddleboard Products Offered

7.10.5 F-one SUP Recent Development

7.11 Hobie

7.11.1 Hobie Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hobie Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hobie Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hobie Standup Paddleboard Products Offered

7.11.5 Hobie Recent Development

7.12 JOBE

7.12.1 JOBE Corporation Information

7.12.2 JOBE Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 JOBE Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 JOBE Products Offered

7.12.5 JOBE Recent Development

7.13 JP Australia

7.13.1 JP Australia Corporation Information

7.13.2 JP Australia Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 JP Australia Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 JP Australia Products Offered

7.13.5 JP Australia Recent Development

7.14 Laird StandUp

7.14.1 Laird StandUp Corporation Information

7.14.2 Laird StandUp Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Laird StandUp Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Laird StandUp Products Offered

7.14.5 Laird StandUp Recent Development

7.15 MB Paddles

7.15.1 MB Paddles Corporation Information

7.15.2 MB Paddles Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 MB Paddles Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 MB Paddles Products Offered

7.15.5 MB Paddles Recent Development

7.16 Naish Surfing

7.16.1 Naish Surfing Corporation Information

7.16.2 Naish Surfing Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Naish Surfing Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Naish Surfing Products Offered

7.16.5 Naish Surfing Recent Development

7.17 NRS

7.17.1 NRS Corporation Information

7.17.2 NRS Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 NRS Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 NRS Products Offered

7.17.5 NRS Recent Development

7.18 O’Neill

7.18.1 O’Neill Corporation Information

7.18.2 O’Neill Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 O’Neill Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 O’Neill Products Offered

7.18.5 O’Neill Recent Development

7.19 Quickblade

7.19.1 Quickblade Corporation Information

7.19.2 Quickblade Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Quickblade Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Quickblade Products Offered

7.19.5 Quickblade Recent Development

7.20 Rave Sports Inc

7.20.1 Rave Sports Inc Corporation Information

7.20.2 Rave Sports Inc Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Rave Sports Inc Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Rave Sports Inc Products Offered

7.20.5 Rave Sports Inc Recent Development

7.21 Red Paddle Co

7.21.1 Red Paddle Co Corporation Information

7.21.2 Red Paddle Co Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Red Paddle Co Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Red Paddle Co Products Offered

7.21.5 Red Paddle Co Recent Development

7.22 Sea Eagle

7.22.1 Sea Eagle Corporation Information

7.22.2 Sea Eagle Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Sea Eagle Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Sea Eagle Products Offered

7.22.5 Sea Eagle Recent Development

7.23 SIC Maui

7.23.1 SIC Maui Corporation Information

7.23.2 SIC Maui Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 SIC Maui Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 SIC Maui Products Offered

7.23.5 SIC Maui Recent Development

7.24 SlingShot

7.24.1 SlingShot Corporation Information

7.24.2 SlingShot Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 SlingShot Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 SlingShot Products Offered

7.24.5 SlingShot Recent Development

7.25 Starboard

7.25.1 Starboard Corporation Information

7.25.2 Starboard Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Starboard Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Starboard Products Offered

7.25.5 Starboard Recent Development

7.26 Sun Dolphin

7.26.1 Sun Dolphin Corporation Information

7.26.2 Sun Dolphin Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Sun Dolphin Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Sun Dolphin Products Offered

7.26.5 Sun Dolphin Recent Development

7.27 Tower Paddle Boards

7.27.1 Tower Paddle Boards Corporation Information

7.27.2 Tower Paddle Boards Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Tower Paddle Boards Standup Paddleboard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Tower Paddle Boards Products Offered

7.27.5 Tower Paddle Boards Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

