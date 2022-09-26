Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Scope and Market Size

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/170702/transportation-management-systems-tms

Segment by Type

Cloud Based TMS

Server Based TMS

Segment by Application

Logistics Company

Manufacturer

E-commerce Company

Others

The report on the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Webfleet Solutions

Masternaut

Microlise

Transics

Trimble Inc

AddSecure

SAP SE

Paragon Software

Descartes

Bornemann AG

ORTEC

HaulTech

ABAX

Asset Monitoring Solutions

Made4net

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Webfleet Solutions

7.1.1 Webfleet Solutions Company Details

7.1.2 Webfleet Solutions Business Overview

7.1.3 Webfleet Solutions Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.1.4 Webfleet Solutions Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Webfleet Solutions Recent Development

7.2 Masternaut

7.2.1 Masternaut Company Details

7.2.2 Masternaut Business Overview

7.2.3 Masternaut Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.2.4 Masternaut Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Masternaut Recent Development

7.3 Microlise

7.3.1 Microlise Company Details

7.3.2 Microlise Business Overview

7.3.3 Microlise Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.3.4 Microlise Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Microlise Recent Development

7.4 Transics

7.4.1 Transics Company Details

7.4.2 Transics Business Overview

7.4.3 Transics Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.4.4 Transics Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Transics Recent Development

7.5 Trimble Inc

7.5.1 Trimble Inc Company Details

7.5.2 Trimble Inc Business Overview

7.5.3 Trimble Inc Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.5.4 Trimble Inc Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Trimble Inc Recent Development

7.6 AddSecure

7.6.1 AddSecure Company Details

7.6.2 AddSecure Business Overview

7.6.3 AddSecure Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.6.4 AddSecure Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 AddSecure Recent Development

7.7 SAP SE

7.7.1 SAP SE Company Details

7.7.2 SAP SE Business Overview

7.7.3 SAP SE Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.7.4 SAP SE Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 SAP SE Recent Development

7.8 Paragon Software

7.8.1 Paragon Software Company Details

7.8.2 Paragon Software Business Overview

7.8.3 Paragon Software Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.8.4 Paragon Software Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Paragon Software Recent Development

7.9 Descartes

7.9.1 Descartes Company Details

7.9.2 Descartes Business Overview

7.9.3 Descartes Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.9.4 Descartes Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Descartes Recent Development

7.10 Bornemann AG

7.10.1 Bornemann AG Company Details

7.10.2 Bornemann AG Business Overview

7.10.3 Bornemann AG Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.10.4 Bornemann AG Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Bornemann AG Recent Development

7.11 ORTEC

7.11.1 ORTEC Company Details

7.11.2 ORTEC Business Overview

7.11.3 ORTEC Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.11.4 ORTEC Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 ORTEC Recent Development

7.12 HaulTech

7.12.1 HaulTech Company Details

7.12.2 HaulTech Business Overview

7.12.3 HaulTech Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.12.4 HaulTech Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 HaulTech Recent Development

7.13 ABAX

7.13.1 ABAX Company Details

7.13.2 ABAX Business Overview

7.13.3 ABAX Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.13.4 ABAX Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 ABAX Recent Development

7.14 Asset Monitoring Solutions

7.14.1 Asset Monitoring Solutions Company Details

7.14.2 Asset Monitoring Solutions Business Overview

7.14.3 Asset Monitoring Solutions Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.14.4 Asset Monitoring Solutions Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Asset Monitoring Solutions Recent Development

7.15 Made4net

7.15.1 Made4net Company Details

7.15.2 Made4net Business Overview

7.15.3 Made4net Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Introduction

7.15.4 Made4net Revenue in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Made4net Recent Development

Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsIndustry Chain Analysis

8.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsKey Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsDistributors

8.3 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsProduction Mode & Process

8.4 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsSales and Marketing

8.4.1 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsSales Channels

8.4.2 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsDistributors

8.5 Near-infrared Brain Imaging SystemsCustomers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/170702/transportation-management-systems-tms

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States