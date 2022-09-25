Global EVA Compounds Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
EVA Compounds market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EVA Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Vinyl Acetate Content (%)
Vinyl Acetate Content (%) ?18%
Segment by Application
Foaming Materials
Films
Adhesive and Coating
Molding Plastics
By Company
Dow
Hanwha Total
ExxonMobil
Formosa Plastics Corporation
USI
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
BASF-YPC
Westlake
Sipchem
Braskem
Celanese
TPI Polene
LG Chem
Mitsui-Dow Polychemical Co., Ltd
ShengHong Group
Arkema
Repsol
Levima
Sumitomo Chem
LyondellBasell
The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Versalis (Eni)
Lotte Chem
Tosoh
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 EVA Compounds Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global EVA Compounds Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vinyl Acetate Content (%) <18%
1.2.3 Vinyl Acetate Content (%) ?18%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global EVA Compounds Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Foaming Materials
1.3.3 Films
1.3.4 Adhesive and Coating
1.3.5 Molding Plastics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global EVA Compounds Production
2.1 Global EVA Compounds Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global EVA Compounds Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global EVA Compounds Production by Region
2.3.1 Global EVA Compounds Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global EVA Compounds Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global EVA Compounds Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global EVA Compounds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global EVA Compounds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global EVA Compounds Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global EVA Compounds Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global EVA Compounds Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales EVA Compounds by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global EVA Compounds Revenue by Region
