Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Isotactic

Atactic

Syndiotactic

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery equipment

Others

By Company

Invista

Ascend

Solvay

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Dupont

Radici Group

Shenma

Hua Yang

A. Schulman

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Isotactic
1.2.3 Atactic
1.2.4 Syndiotactic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.4 Machinery equipment
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Production
2.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66) Sales

