Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
High-purity Phosphine Gas market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-purity Phosphine Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Electronic Grade Phosphine Gas (PH3)
Technical Grade Phosphine Gas (PH3)
Segment by Application
Organophosphorus chemistry
Microelectronics
Fumigant
By Company
CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP
Nippon Chemical Industrial
Air Products
Pentagon Chemicals
Bhagwati Chemicals
BASF Intermediates
GASCO
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-purity Phosphine Gas Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Electronic Grade Phosphine Gas (PH3)
1.2.3 Technical Grade Phosphine Gas (PH3)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Organophosphorus chemistry
1.3.3 Microelectronics
1.3.4 Fumigant
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Production
2.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global High-purity Phosphine Gas Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/