Global Textile Dyes & Pigments Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Textile Dyes & Pigments market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Textile Dyes & Pigments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Textile Dyes

Textile Pigments

Segment by Application

Polyester fibers, cellulose acetate fibers, etc.

Cotton textiles

Wool, silk, polyurethane fibers

Others

By Company

Archroma

Huntsman

Kiri Industries

Nippon Kayaku

Kyung-In

Colourtex

Jay Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

CHT Switzerland

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Eksoy

Aarti Industries Ltd

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Anand International

LonSen

Runtu

Jihua Group

Transfar

Hubei Chuyuan

Tianjin Hongfa

YaBuLai Dyestuff

Yabang

Linfen Dyeing

Dalian Dyestuffs

Zhongdan

ANOKY

Tianjin Dek Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Textile Dyes & Pigments Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Textile Dyes & Pigments Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Textile Dyes

1.2.3 Textile Pigments

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Textile Dyes & Pigments Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Polyester fibers, cellulose acetate fibers, etc.

1.3.3 Cotton textiles

1.3.4 Wool, silk, polyurethane fibers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Textile Dyes & Pigments Production

2.1 Global Textile Dyes & Pigments Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Textile Dyes & Pigments Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Textile Dyes & Pigments Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Textile Dyes & Pigments Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Textile Dyes & Pigments Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Textile Dyes & Pigments Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Textile Dyes & Pigments Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Textile Dyes & Pigments Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Textile Dyes & Pigments Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Textile Dyes & Pigments Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Texti

