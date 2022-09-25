Global Wafer Processing Chemicals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Wafer Processing Chemicals market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wafer Processing Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Sputtering Targets
Photoresists
Wet-processing Chemicals
CMP Slurries
Copper Plating Chemicals
Atmospheric and Specialty Gases
Segment by Application
Wafers
Optical Substrate
Disk Drive Components
By Company
CMC Materials
DuPont
Fujimi Incorporated
Versum Materials
Fujifilm
Hitachi Chemical
Saint-Gobain
Asahi Glass
JSR Corporation
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Sumitomo Chemical
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
Siltronic AG
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Wafer Processing Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sputtering Targets
1.2.3 Photoresists
1.2.4 Wet-processing Chemicals
1.2.5 CMP Slurries
1.2.6 Copper Plating Chemicals
1.2.7 Atmospheric and Specialty Gases
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wafer Processing Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wafers
1.3.3 Optical Substrate
1.3.4 Disk Drive Components
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Wafer Processing Chemicals Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Wafer Processing Chemicals Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Wafer Processing Chemicals Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Wafer Processing Chemicals Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Wafer Processing Chemicals Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Wafer Processing Chemicals Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Wafer Processing Chemicals Industry Trends
2.3.2 Wafer Processing Chemicals Market Drivers
2.3.3 Wafer Processing Chemicals Market Challenges
2.3.4 Wafer Processing Chemicals Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Wafer Processing Chemicals Players by Revenue
