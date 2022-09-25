Global Butanediol and Derivatives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Butanediol and Derivatives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Butanediol and Derivatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Butanediol

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/174513/global-butanediol-derivatives-market-2028-900

Polyurethane

Tetrahydrofuran

N-Vinylpyrrolidone

Polyvinylpyrrolidone

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Gamma-butyrolactone

Polytetrahydrofuran

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone

N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidone

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Aerospace

Manufacturing Industry

Other

By Company

BASF

Dairen Chemical Corp.

Lyondellbasell

Ashland

Nanya Plastics Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

INVISTA

Shanxi Sanwei Group

MarkorChem

Yunnan Yunwei Group

BioAmber, Inc

Dow

Eastman Chemical Company

Union Carbide Corporation

BP Plc

Ashland, Inc

Celanese Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Shell Chemicals Limited

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc

Huntsman Corporation

INEOS Group Limited

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Skyrun Industrial

Genomatica

Novamont SpA

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/174513/global-butanediol-derivatives-market-2028-900

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Butanediol and Derivatives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Butanediol

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Tetrahydrofuran

1.2.5 N-Vinylpyrrolidone

1.2.6 Polyvinylpyrrolidone

1.2.7 Polybutylene Terephthalate

1.2.8 Gamma-butyrolactone

1.2.9 Polytetrahydrofuran

1.2.10 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone

1.2.11 N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidone

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automobile Industry

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Manufacturing Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Production

2.1 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Sales Estimat

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/174513/global-butanediol-derivatives-market-2028-900

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

