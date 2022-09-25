Global Butanediol and Derivatives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Butanediol and Derivatives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Butanediol and Derivatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Butanediol
Polyurethane
Tetrahydrofuran
N-Vinylpyrrolidone
Polyvinylpyrrolidone
Polybutylene Terephthalate
Gamma-butyrolactone
Polytetrahydrofuran
N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone
N-Ethyl-2-Pyrrolidone
Segment by Application
Automobile Industry
Aerospace
Manufacturing Industry
Other
By Company
BASF
Dairen Chemical Corp.
Lyondellbasell
Ashland
Nanya Plastics Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
INVISTA
Shanxi Sanwei Group
MarkorChem
Yunnan Yunwei Group
BioAmber, Inc
Dow
Eastman Chemical Company
Union Carbide Corporation
BP Plc
Ashland, Inc
Celanese Corporation
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
Shell Chemicals Limited
CITGO Petroleum Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Honeywell International, Inc
Huntsman Corporation
INEOS Group Limited
Occidental Chemical Corporation
Hangzhou Dayangchem
Skyrun Industrial
Genomatica
Novamont SpA
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Butanediol and Derivatives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Production
2.1 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Butanediol and Derivatives Sales Estimat
