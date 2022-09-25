Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PLCG 50:50

PLCG 65:35

PLCG 75:25

PLCG 85:15

Other

Segment by Application

Suture

Fracture Fixation

Oral Implant

Drug Delivery Microsphere

Others

By Company

Merck

PCAS

Fujifilm

Evonik Health Care

Nomisma Healthcare

Corbion

DURECT

Mitsui Chemicals

Phosphorex Inc.

Lattice Medical

Jinan Daigang Biomaterial

Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

Changchun Foliaplast Bio-tech Co., Ltd

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PLCG 50:50

1.2.3 PLCG 65:35

1.2.4 PLCG 75:25

1.2.5 PLCG 85:15

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Suture

1.3.3 Fracture Fixation

1.3.4 Oral Implant

1.3.5 Drug Delivery Microsphere

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Production

2.1 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Poly(L-lactide-co-glycolide) (PLCG) Revenue Estima

