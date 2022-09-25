Global DATEM Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
DATEM market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DATEM market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Natural DATEM
Synthesis DATEM
Segment by Application
Dietary Supplements
Fortified Food and Beverage
Infant Formula
Pharmaceuticals
Pet Foods
Others
By Company
BASF
Archer Daniels Midland
Cargill
Palsgaard A/S
Kerry Group
Royal DSM
Stepan
Ingredion
Lonza
Corbion
Riken Vitamin
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 DATEM Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global DATEM Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural DATEM
1.2.3 Synthesis DATEM
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global DATEM Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Dietary Supplements
1.3.3 Fortified Food and Beverage
1.3.4 Infant Formula
1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.6 Pet Foods
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global DATEM Production
2.1 Global DATEM Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global DATEM Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global DATEM Production by Region
2.3.1 Global DATEM Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global DATEM Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global DATEM Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global DATEM Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global DATEM Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global DATEM Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global DATEM Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global DATEM Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales DATEM by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global DATEM Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global DATEM Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global DATEM Revenue by Region (
