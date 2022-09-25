Uncategorized

Global Special Probiotic Strains Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Special Probiotic Strains market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Special Probiotic Strains market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Bifidobacterium

Lactobacillus

Others

Segment by Application

Functional Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Others

By Company

DuPont

Chr. Hansen

Lallemand

BioGaia

Probi

Cerbios – Pharma

Morinaga Milk Industry

Protexin

Blis Technologies

Cultech

Bifodan

Probiotical

Kerry Group

PrecisionBiotics

Unique Biotech

Biosearch Life

Synbiotech

Wecare-Bio

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Special Probiotic Strains Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Special Probiotic Strains Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bifidobacterium
1.2.3 Lactobacillus
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Special Probiotic Strains Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Functional Food and Beverage
1.3.3 Dietary Supplements
1.3.4 Animal Feed
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Special Probiotic Strains Production
2.1 Global Special Probiotic Strains Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Special Probiotic Strains Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Special Probiotic Strains Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Special Probiotic Strains Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Special Probiotic Strains Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Special Probiotic Strains Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Special Probiotic Strains Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Special Probiotic Strains Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Special Probiotic Strains Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Special Probiotic Strains Sales by Region
3.4.

