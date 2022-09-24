Global Agricultural Chemicals Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Agricultural Chemicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Insecticide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Molluscicide

Others

Segment by Application

Rice

Banana and Pineapple

Other Fruit

Vegetables

Others

By Company

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Corteva Agriscience

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

UPL

LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation

Sinochem

Rotam

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

