and United States Quarter-Turn Valve Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Quarter-Turn Valve market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Quarter-Turn Valve market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Quarter-Turn Valve market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Ball Type

Globe Type

Plug Type

Other

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Municipal

Power and Mining

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Pentair Ltd(Switzerland)

Flowserve Corporation(U.S.)

Emerson Electric(U.S.)

FMC technologies(U.S.)

Alfa Laval AB(Sweden)

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Product Introduction
1.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Quarter-Turn Valve in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Industry Trends
1.5.2 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Drivers
1.5.3 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Challenges
1.5.4 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Quarter-Turn Valve Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Ball Type
2.1.2 Globe Type
2.1.3 Plug Type
2.1.4 Other
2.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Quarter-Turn Valve Sales in V

