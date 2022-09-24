PP-HM Corrugated Pipe Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Inside Diameter and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Inside Diameter
10-100 mm
100-500 mm
500-1000 mm
1000-1500 mm
1500-2000 mm
Others
Segment by Application
Above-Ground Drainage Pipes
Underground Drainage Pipes
By Company
Hyosung
Can Plast Ltd
DYKA
SIMONA
Egeplast
Crassus GmbH & Co. KG
Jansen
Goody
Konti Hidroplast
EuroEm
Corma Inc.
JM Eagle
Pipelife
Jiangsu Yutong Pipe Industry
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 PP-HM Corrugated Pipe Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PP-HM Corrugated Pipe
1.2 PP-HM Corrugated Pipe Segment by Inside Diameter
1.2.1 Global PP-HM Corrugated Pipe Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Inside Diameter 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 10-100 mm
1.2.3 100-500 mm
1.2.4 500-1000 mm
1.2.5 1000-1500 mm
1.2.6 1500-2000 mm
1.2.7 Others
1.3 PP-HM Corrugated Pipe Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global PP-HM Corrugated Pipe Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Above-Ground Drainage Pipes
1.3.3 Underground Drainage Pipes
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global PP-HM Corrugated Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global PP-HM Corrugated Pipe Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global PP-HM Corrugated Pipe Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global PP-HM Corrugated Pipe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America PP-HM Corrugated Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe PP-HM Corrugated Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China PP-HM Corrugated Pipe Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global PP-HM Corrugated Pipe Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacture
