Global Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Indwelling Silicone Catheter
Indwelling Latex Catheter
Segment by Application
Prostate Gland Surgery
Urinary Retention
Urinary Incontinence
Spinal Cord Injury
By Company
Teleflex
Bard Medical
ConvaTec
B.Braun
Coloplast
AngioDynamics
Boston Scientific
Cook Medical Inc.
Medtronic
Hollister
Terumo
Amsino
Pacific Hospital Supply
Sewoon Medical
WellLead
Star Enterprise
Fuqing Medical
Medsuyun
Songhang
Sanli
Chensheng Medical
Haiou Medical
World Medical
Baihe
Tongda
Kelong Medical
Shuguang Jianshi
Bestway Medical
Apexmed International
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Indwelling Silicone Catheter
1.2.3 Indwelling Latex Catheter
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Prostate Gland Surgery
1.3.3 Urinary Retention
1.3.4 Urinary Incontinence
1.3.5 Spinal Cord Injury
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Indwelling Urinary Catheter (IDC) Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
