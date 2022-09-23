Global Drug Test Oral Fluid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Drug Test Oral Fluid market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drug Test Oral Fluid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Amphetamine (AMP)
Barbiturate (BAR)
Benzodiazepine (BZO)
Buprenorphine (BUP)
Cannabinoid (THC)
Ecstasy (MDMA)
Methadone (MTD)
Phencyclidine (PCP)
Propoxyphene (PPX)
Other
Segment by Application
Law Enforcement
Medical Treatment
By Company
Immunalysis
Lin-Zhi International
DIALAB
nal von minden GmbH
Thermo Fisher Scientific
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Drug Test Oral Fluid Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Amphetamine (AMP)
1.2.3 Barbiturate (BAR)
1.2.4 Benzodiazepine (BZO)
1.2.5 Buprenorphine (BUP)
1.2.6 Cannabinoid (THC)
1.2.7 Ecstasy (MDMA)
1.2.8 Methadone (MTD)
1.2.9 Phencyclidine (PCP)
1.2.10 Propoxyphene (PPX)
1.2.11 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Drug Test Oral Fluid Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Law Enforcement
1.3.3 Medical Treatment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Drug Test Oral Fluid Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Drug Test Oral Fluid Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Drug Test Oral Fluid Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Drug Test Oral Fluid Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Drug Test Oral Fluid Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Drug Test Oral Fluid Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Drug Test Oral Fluid Industry Trends
2.3.2 Drug Test Oral Fluid Market Drivers
2.3.3 Drug Test Oral Fluid Market Challenges
2.3.4 Drug Test Oral Fluid Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Drug Test Oral Fluid Players by Revenue
