Uncategorized

Urethane Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
2 1 minute read

Urethane Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Urethane Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Water-based

Oil-based

Segment by Application

Coating

Adhesive

Sealants

Crosslinker

Other

By Company

Rokra-Kraemer

Covestro

ADEKA

Polynt -Reichhold

Benasedo

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Urethane Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Urethane Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-based
1.2.3 Oil-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Urethane Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coating
1.3.3 Adhesive
1.3.4 Sealants
1.3.5 Crosslinker
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Urethane Resin Production
2.1 Global Urethane Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Urethane Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Urethane Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Urethane Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Urethane Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Urethane Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Urethane Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Urethane Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Urethane Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Urethane Resin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Urethane Resin Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Urethane Resin by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Urethane Resin Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Ureth

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
2 1 minute read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global LNG Filling Stations Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

August 12, 2022

Traditional Pump Coffee Machines Market Trend and Future Scope with Top Key Players by forecast 2022-2028

July 16, 2022

Application Development Software Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth, Segmentation Till 2028 | SAP, NEC, Huawei, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Micro Focus, Adobe, HPE and Red Hat

December 21, 2021

Epoxy Intumescent Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

May 31, 2022
Back to top button