Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Horse chestnut, also known by its scientific name Aesculus hippocastanum is a large hermaphroditic flowering tree, commonly known as conker tree or buckeye tree and can grow up to 40 meters in height. Horse chestnut seed extract is widely used to treat itching, pain, ulcers and skin disorders owing to its main active compound aescin or escin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Horse Chestnut Seed Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7260702/global-horse-chestnut-seed-extract-forecast-2022-2028-892

Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Horse Chestnut Seed Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Horse Chestnut Seed Extract include Alchem International, Frutarom Industries, Bio Botanica, MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Indena S.p.A, Euromed S.A, Naturex S.A., Mountain Rose Inc. and Greaf. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Horse Chestnut Seed Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Liquid

Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Horse Chestnut Seed Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Horse Chestnut Seed Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Horse Chestnut Seed Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Horse Chestnut Seed Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alchem International

Frutarom Industries

Bio Botanica

MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Indena S.p.A

Euromed S.A

Naturex S.A.

Mountain Rose Inc.

Greaf

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-horse-chestnut-seed-extract-forecast-2022-2028-892-7260702

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-horse-chestnut-seed-extract-forecast-2022-2028-892-7260702

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Horse Chestnut Seed Dry Extract Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Horse Chestnut Seed Extract Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Horse Chestnut Seed Dry Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global and China Horse Chestnut Seed Dry Extract Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/