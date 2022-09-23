Global Bio-based Phase Change Material Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Metallic Material
Non-metallic Material
Segment by Application
Building and Construction
Refrigeration
Consumer Goods
Other
By Company
BASF
Honeywell
Cryopak
Entropy Solutions Inc.
Climator Sweden AB
Phase Change Energy Solutions
Outlast Technologies
Dow Building Solutions
E.I. Du Pont
Chemours Company
PCM Energy Ltd
Rubitherm Technologies GmbH
Henkel AG & Company
Croda International
Sasol Germany GmbH
Microtek Laboratories Inc
Parker
Laird PLC
SGL Carbon
Cold Chain Technologies, Inc
PLUSS Advanced Technologies
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Bio-based Phase Change Material Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-based Phase Change Material
1.2 Bio-based Phase Change Material Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-based Phase Change Material Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metallic Material
1.2.3 Non-metallic Material
1.3 Bio-based Phase Change Material Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-based Phase Change Material Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building and Construction
1.3.3 Refrigeration
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Bio-based Phase Change Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Bio-based Phase Change Material Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Bio-based Phase Change Material Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Bio-based Phase Change Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Bio-based Phase Change Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Bio-based Phase Change Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Bio-based Phase Change Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Bio-based Phase Change Material Estimates and F
