Global Phosphorus Derivatives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Phosphorus Derivatives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phosphorus Derivatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Ammonium Phosphates
Industrial Phosphates
Phosphorus Chloride
Phosphorus Pentoxide
Others
Segment by Application
Fertilizers
Detergents
Food Industry
Others
By Company
Agrium Inc
Yara International ASA
Mosaic Company
Eurochem
Innophos Holdings, Inc.
Akron OAO
UPL Limited
Lanxess
Israel Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phosphorus Derivatives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phosphorus Derivatives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ammonium Phosphates
1.2.3 Industrial Phosphates
1.2.4 Phosphorus Chloride
1.2.5 Phosphorus Pentoxide
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phosphorus Derivatives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fertilizers
1.3.3 Detergents
1.3.4 Food Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Phosphorus Derivatives Production
2.1 Global Phosphorus Derivatives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Phosphorus Derivatives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Phosphorus Derivatives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phosphorus Derivatives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Phosphorus Derivatives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Phosphorus Derivatives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Phosphorus Derivatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Phosphorus Derivatives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Phosphorus Derivatives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Phosphorus Derivatives Sales by Reg
