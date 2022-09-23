Global Aerostatic Rotary Table Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Aerostatic Rotary Table market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aerostatic Rotary Table market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Table Size?300 mm

300 mm

500 mm

800 mm

Table Size>1500 mm

Segment by Application

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Grinding Machine

Others

By Company

Zollern Group

Bogu

PMT

MAGER S.r.l.

KUGLER

LT Ultra

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aerostatic Rotary Table Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aerostatic Rotary Table Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Table Size?300 mm

1.2.3 300 mm<Table Size?500 mm

1.2.4 500 mm<Table Size?800 mm

1.2.5 800 mm<Table Size?1500 mm

1.2.6 Table Size>1500 mm

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aerostatic Rotary Table Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 CNC Milling Machine

1.3.3 CNC Grinding Machine

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aerostatic Rotary Table Production

2.1 Global Aerostatic Rotary Table Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Aerostatic Rotary Table Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Aerostatic Rotary Table Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aerostatic Rotary Table Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Aerostatic Rotary Table Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Aerostatic Rotary Table Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aerostatic Rotary Table Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Aerostatic Rotary Table Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Aerostatic Rotary Table Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Aerostatic

