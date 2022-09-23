Single-Use Surgical Snare Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Surgical Snare is an instrument for removing polyps and other projections from a surface, especially within a cavity; it consists of a wire loop passed around the base of the tumor and gradually tightened.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-Use Surgical Snare in global, including the following market information:

Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Single-Use Surgical Snare companies in 2021 (%)

The global Single-Use Surgical Snare market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

11mm size Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Single-Use Surgical Snare include Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, CONMED, Medline Industries, Medtronic, Steris, Merit Medical Systems, Hill-Rom Holdings and Sklar Surgical Instruments and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Single-Use Surgical Snare manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

11mm size

13mm size

27mm size

Other

Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

GI Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Gynecology/Obstetrics Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

Urology Endoscopy

Othe

Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Single-Use Surgical Snare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Single-Use Surgical Snare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Single-Use Surgical Snare sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Single-Use Surgical Snare sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

CONMED

Medline Industries

Medtronic

Steris

Merit Medical Systems

Hill-Rom Holdings

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Avalign Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Single-Use Surgical Snare Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-Use Surgical Snare Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Single-Use Surgical Snare Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Use Surgical Snare Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single-Use Surgical Snare Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Use Surgical Snar

