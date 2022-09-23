Single-Use Surgical Snare Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Surgical Snare is an instrument for removing polyps and other projections from a surface, especially within a cavity; it consists of a wire loop passed around the base of the tumor and gradually tightened.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single-Use Surgical Snare in global, including the following market information:
Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Single-Use Surgical Snare companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single-Use Surgical Snare market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
11mm size Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single-Use Surgical Snare include Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, CONMED, Medline Industries, Medtronic, Steris, Merit Medical Systems, Hill-Rom Holdings and Sklar Surgical Instruments and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single-Use Surgical Snare manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
11mm size
13mm size
27mm size
Other
Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
GI Endoscopy
Laparoscopy
Gynecology/Obstetrics Endoscopy
Arthroscopy
Urology Endoscopy
Othe
Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single-Use Surgical Snare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single-Use Surgical Snare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Single-Use Surgical Snare sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Single-Use Surgical Snare sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boston Scientific
Cook Medical
CONMED
Medline Industries
Medtronic
Steris
Merit Medical Systems
Hill-Rom Holdings
Sklar Surgical Instruments
Avalign Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single-Use Surgical Snare Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single-Use Surgical Snare Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single-Use Surgical Snare Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single-Use Surgical Snare Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Use Surgical Snare Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single-Use Surgical Snare Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single-Use Surgical Snar
