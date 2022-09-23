Biopharmaceutical Buffers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A biopharmaceutical, also known as a biologic(al) medical product, or biologic, is any pharmaceutical drug product manufactured in, extracted from, or semisynthesized from biological sources.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biopharmaceutical Buffers in global, including the following market information:

Global Biopharmaceutical Buffers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biopharmaceutical Buffers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Biopharmaceutical Buffers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biopharmaceutical Buffers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sterile Buffer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biopharmaceutical Buffers include GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius StedimBiotech, Merck, Eppendorf, Roche, Nova Biomedicals and Lonza, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biopharmaceutical Buffers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biopharmaceutical Buffers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biopharmaceutical Buffers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sterile Buffer

Non-sterile Buffer

Global Biopharmaceutical Buffers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biopharmaceutical Buffers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Recombinant Proteins

Monoclonal Antibodies

Antibiotics

Probiotics

Other

Global Biopharmaceutical Buffers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biopharmaceutical Buffers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biopharmaceutical Buffers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biopharmaceutical Buffers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biopharmaceutical Buffers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Biopharmaceutical Buffers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius StedimBiotech

Merck

Eppendorf

Roche

Nova Biomedicals

Lonza

Becton, and Dickinson and Company

GEA

