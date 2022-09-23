Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A prefilled syringe is a single-dose packet of vaccine to which a needle has been fixed by the manufacturer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Pre-Filled Syringe in global, including the following market information:
Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Glass Pre-Filled Syringe companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1ml-5ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Pre-Filled Syringe include BD, Gerresheimer, Schott, Baxter, Nipro, Ompi?Stevanato Group?, Weigao, Unilife and Roselabs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Pre-Filled Syringe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1ml-5ml
5ml-10ml
Above 10ml
Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vaccines
Monoclonal Antibodies
Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Glass Pre-Filled Syringe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Glass Pre-Filled Syringe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Glass Pre-Filled Syringe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Glass Pre-Filled Syringe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BD
Gerresheimer
Schott
Baxter
Nipro
Ompi?Stevanato Group?
Weigao
Unilife
Roselabs
Vetter Pharma
National Medical Products
Robert Bosch GmbH
Owen Mumford
Ypsomed
SHL Group
Bespak
ROVI CM
Terumo
Taisei Kako
ARTE CORPORATION
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Pre-Filled Syringe Companies
