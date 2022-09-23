Embolization Microsphere Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Embolization Particle or embolisation refers to the passage and lodging of an embolus within the bloodstream.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Embolization Microsphere in global, including the following market information:
Global Embolization Microsphere Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Embolization Microsphere Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Embolization Microsphere companies in 2021 (%)
The global Embolization Microsphere market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2ml Syringe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Embolization Microsphere include Sirtex Medical, Merit Medical, Cook Medical, BTG Medical, Boston Scientific, Terumo Corporation, HENGRUI Medical and INterface BIOmaterials B.V., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Embolization Microsphere manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Embolization Microsphere Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Embolization Microsphere Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2ml Syringe
3ml Syringe
8ml Syringe
Other
Global Embolization Microsphere Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Embolization Microsphere Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Uterine Fibroid Embolization
Prostatic Artery Embolization
Liver Tumor Embolization
Trauma Embolization
Other
Global Embolization Microsphere Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Embolization Microsphere Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Embolization Microsphere revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Embolization Microsphere revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Embolization Microsphere sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Embolization Microsphere sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sirtex Medical
Merit Medical
Cook Medical
BTG Medical
Boston Scientific
Terumo Corporation
HENGRUI Medical
INterface BIOmaterials B.V.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Embolization Microsphere Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Embolization Microsphere Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Embolization Microsphere Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Embolization Microsphere Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Embolization Microsphere Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Embolization Microsphere Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Embolization Microsphere Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Embolization Microsphere Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Embolization Microsphere Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Embolization Microsphere Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Embolization Microsphere Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Embolization Microsphere Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Embolization Microsphere Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Embolization Microsphere Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Embolization Microsphere Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Embolization Microsphere Companies
