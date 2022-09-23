Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A contrast agent (or contrast medium) is a substance used to increase the contrast of structures or fluids within the body in medical imaging.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Iodinated Contrast Media Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents include Bracco, General Electric, Guerbet, Fujifilm Visualsonics, Imax, J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Jodas Expoim, Lantheus Medical Imaging and Nano Therapeutics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Iodinated Contrast Media
Barium-Based Contrast Media
Microbubble Contrast Media
Other
Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Heart Disease
Neurological
Urology
General Surgery
Other
Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bracco
General Electric
Guerbet
Fujifilm Visualsonics
Imax
J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Jodas Expoim
Lantheus Medical Imaging
Nano Therapeutics
Novalek Pharmaceuticals
Taejoon Pharm
Unijules Life Sciences
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Interventional X-ray Contrast and Imaging Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufact
