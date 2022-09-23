Vaccine Storage Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vaccine Storage Equipment is a refrigerated equipment used for the transportation and Storage of vaccines.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vaccine Storage Equipment in global, including the following market information:

The global Vaccine Storage Equipment market was valued at 1170.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1773.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Refrigerated Storage Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vaccine Storage Equipment include American Biotech Supply, Arctiko, Eppendorf, Evermed, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific, Labcold, Panasonic Healthcare and Philipp Kirsch Gmbh and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vaccine Storage Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

