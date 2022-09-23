Web-based Digital Signage Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital signage is dynamic electronic signage used to display multimedia content to engage viewers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Web-based Digital Signage in global, including the following market information:

Global Web-based Digital Signage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Web-based Digital Signage Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Web-based Digital Signage companies in 2021 (%)

The global Web-based Digital Signage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

OLED Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Web-based Digital Signage include Advantec, Cisco Systems, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, NEC, BroadSign International, Sony and Sharp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Web-based Digital Signage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Web-based Digital Signage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Web-based Digital Signage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

OLED Technology

LCD Technology

HD Projector Technology

LED Technology

Global Web-based Digital Signage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Web-based Digital Signage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Entertainment and Sports

Education

Corporate

Banking

Global Web-based Digital Signage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Web-based Digital Signage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Web-based Digital Signage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Web-based Digital Signage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Web-based Digital Signage sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Web-based Digital Signage sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Advantec

Cisco Systems

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Samsung Electronics

NEC

BroadSign International

Sony

Sharp

Quividi

RedFalcon

AdMobilize

Omnivex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Web-based Digital Signage Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Web-based Digital Signage Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Web-based Digital Signage Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Web-based Digital Signage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Web-based Digital Signage Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Web-based Digital Signage Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Web-based Digital Signage Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Web-based Digital Signage Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Web-based Digital Signage Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Web-based Digital Signage Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Web-based Digital Signage Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Web-based Digital Signage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Web-based Digital Signage Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Web-based Digital Signage Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Web-based Digital Signage Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Web-based Digital Signag

