Global and United States Connected Car Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Connected Car market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Connected Car market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Connected Car market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Embedded solutions

Integrated solutions

Tethered solutions

Segment by Application

Infotainment

Navigation

Telematics

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Alpine Electronics

BMW

Delphi Automotive

Ford Motor

NXP Semiconductors

Audi

Bosch

Continental

Google

Mercedes-Benz

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Connected Car Product Introduction

1.2 Global Connected Car Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Connected Car Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Connected Car Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Connected Car Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Connected Car Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Connected Car Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Connected Car Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Connected Car in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Connected Car Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Connected Car Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Connected Car Industry Trends

1.5.2 Connected Car Market Drivers

1.5.3 Connected Car Market Challenges

1.5.4 Connected Car Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Connected Car Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Embedded solutions

2.1.2 Integrated solutions

2.1.3 Tethered solutions

2.2 Global Connected Car Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Connected Car Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Connected Car Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Connected Car Average Selling P

