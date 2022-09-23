Global and United States Connected Car Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Connected Car market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Connected Car market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Connected Car market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Embedded solutions
Integrated solutions
Tethered solutions
Segment by Application
Infotainment
Navigation
Telematics
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Alpine Electronics
BMW
Delphi Automotive
Ford Motor
NXP Semiconductors
Audi
Bosch
Continental
Mercedes-Benz
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Connected Car Product Introduction
1.2 Global Connected Car Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Connected Car Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Connected Car Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Connected Car Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Connected Car Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Connected Car Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Connected Car Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Connected Car in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Connected Car Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Connected Car Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Connected Car Industry Trends
1.5.2 Connected Car Market Drivers
1.5.3 Connected Car Market Challenges
1.5.4 Connected Car Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Connected Car Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Embedded solutions
2.1.2 Integrated solutions
2.1.3 Tethered solutions
2.2 Global Connected Car Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Connected Car Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Connected Car Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Connected Car Average Selling P
