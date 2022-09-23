Global Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Purity and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Purity
0.99
0.999
0.9999
Others
Segment by Application
Permanent Magnetic Materials
Additives
Metallurgy
Others
By Company
ALB Materials Inc
QS Advanced Materials Inc
Advanced Engineering Materials Limited
Australian Strategic Materials
Nano Research Elements
Avalon Advanced Materials
Brightever International
Zhongxi Tianma New Material Technology Co., Ltd
Ningbo Permanent Magnet Materials Co., Ltd.
Ganzhou Wanfeng Advanced Materials Tech. Co., Ltd.
Lanzhou Sunrising Ferroalloy Co.,Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy
1.2 Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy Segment by Purity
1.2.1 Global Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Purity 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 0.99
1.2.3 0.999
1.2.4 0.9999
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Permanent Magnetic Materials
1.3.3 Additives
1.3.4 Metallurgy
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Neodymium Praseodymium Alloy Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
