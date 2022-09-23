Codeine Narcotic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Codeine is an opiate used to treat pain, coughing, and diarrhea. It is typically used to treat mild to moderate degrees of pain.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Codeine Narcotic in global, including the following market information:
Global Codeine Narcotic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Codeine Narcotic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Codeine Narcotic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Codeine Narcotic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-ingredient Codeine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Codeine Narcotic include Taiji, Mallinckrodt, TEVA, Johnson & Johnson, Medreich, Sanofi Aventis, Cipla, Hikma and Pharmaceutical Associates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Codeine Narcotic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Codeine Narcotic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Codeine Narcotic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single-ingredient Codeine
Multi-ingredient Medications
Global Codeine Narcotic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Codeine Narcotic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Narcotic Analgesic
Antitussive
Others
Global Codeine Narcotic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Codeine Narcotic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Codeine Narcotic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Codeine Narcotic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Codeine Narcotic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Codeine Narcotic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Taiji
Mallinckrodt
TEVA
Johnson & Johnson
Medreich
Sanofi Aventis
Cipla
Hikma
Pharmaceutical Associates
Novartis
Apotex
Mylan
Aristo Pharma GmbH
Lannett Company
Laboratoire Riva
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Codeine Narcotic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Codeine Narcotic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Codeine Narcotic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Codeine Narcotic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Codeine Narcotic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Codeine Narcotic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Codeine Narcotic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Codeine Narcotic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Codeine Narcotic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Codeine Narcotic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Codeine Narcotic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Codeine Narcotic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Codeine Narcotic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Codeine Narcotic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Codeine Narcotic Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Codeine Narcotic Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Codeine Narcotic Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
