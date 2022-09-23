Global and United States Serious Games Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Serious Games market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Serious Games market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Serious Games market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Enterprises
Consumers
Segment by Application
Healthcare
Aerospace & defense
Government
Education
Retail
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
BreakAway, Ltd.
Designing Digitally, Inc.
DIGINEXT
IBM Corporation
Intuition
Learning Nexus Ltd
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
Promotion Software GmbH
Revelian
Tata Interactive Systems
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Serious Games Revenue in Serious Games Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global Serious Games Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Serious Games Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Serious Games Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 Serious Games Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Serious Games in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Serious Games Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 Serious Games Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Serious Games Industry Trends
1.4.2 Serious Games Market Drivers
1.4.3 Serious Games Market Challenges
1.4.4 Serious Games Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Serious Games by Type
2.1 Serious Games Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Enterprises
2.1.2 Consumers
2.2 Global Serious Games Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global Serious Games Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States Serious Games Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States Serious Games Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 Serious Games by Application
3.1 Serious Games Market Segment by Application
3.1.1 Healthcare
3.1.2 Aerospace & defense
3.1.3 Government
3.1.4 Education
3.1.5 Retail
