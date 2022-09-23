Potasium Fertilizer Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Muriate of Potash (MOP)
Sulfate of Potash (SOP)
Others
Segment by Application
Economic Crops
Ornamental
Turfs
Others
By Company
Nutrien
Uralkali
Balaruskali
Mosaic
K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Eurochem
ICL
QingHai Salt Lake Industry
Yara International
Agrium
Helm
Borealis
Sinofert
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Potasium Fertilizer Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Potasium Fertilizer
1.2 Potasium Fertilizer Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Potasium Fertilizer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Muriate of Potash (MOP)
1.2.3 Sulfate of Potash (SOP)
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Potasium Fertilizer Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Potasium Fertilizer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Economic Crops
1.3.3 Ornamental
1.3.4 Turfs
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Potasium Fertilizer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Potasium Fertilizer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Potasium Fertilizer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Potasium Fertilizer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Potasium Fertilizer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Potasium Fertilizer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Potasium Fertilizer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Potasium Fertilizer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Potasium Fertilizer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
