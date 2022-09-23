Global Customer IAM (CIAM) Market Research Report 2022
Customer IAM (CIAM) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Customer IAM (CIAM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cloud Based
On-premises
Segment by Application
B2C
B2B
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
IBM
Microsoft
SAP
Salesforce
Ping Identity Corporation
Okta
ForgeRock
Akamai
Auth0
LoginRadius
OneWelcome
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Customer IAM (CIAM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud Based
1.2.3 On-premises
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Customer IAM (CIAM) Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 B2C
1.3.3 B2B
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Customer IAM (CIAM) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Customer IAM (CIAM) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Customer IAM (CIAM) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Customer IAM (CIAM) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Customer IAM (CIAM) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Customer IAM (CIAM) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Customer IAM (CIAM) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Customer IAM (CIAM) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Customer IAM (CIAM) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Customer IAM (CIAM) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Customer IAM (CIAM) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Customer IAM (CIAM) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Customer IAM (CIAM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Customer IAM (CIAM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Customer IAM (CIAM) Revenue
3.4 Gl
