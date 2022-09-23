Global and United States Neck Massagers Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Neck Massagers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Neck Massagers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Neck Massagers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Manual Neck Massagers

Vibrating Neck Massagers

Impulse Neck Massagers

Segment by Application

Household

Hospital

Office

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

OSIM International

Fujiiryoki

Panasonic

Inada

OGAWA

HoMedics

Human Touch

Infinite Creative Enterprises (I.C.E.)

Elite Massage Chairs

Cozzia

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neck Massagers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Neck Massagers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Neck Massagers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Neck Massagers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Neck Massagers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Neck Massagers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Neck Massagers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Neck Massagers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Neck Massagers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Neck Massagers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Neck Massagers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Neck Massagers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Neck Massagers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Neck Massagers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Neck Massagers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Neck Massagers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Manual Neck Massagers

2.1.2 Vibrating Neck Massagers

2.1.3 Impulse Neck Massagers

2.2 Global Neck Massagers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Neck Massagers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Neck Massagers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global N

